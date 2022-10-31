25-day ‘Aligarh Numaish’ to begin from January 29

After the gap of two pandemic years, the 25-days Aligarh Numaish would begin from January 29, 2023 and end on February 22, 2023, officials said on Sunday.

Aligarh district magistrate, Indra Vikram Singh held a review meeting with concerned authorities and gave consent for Aligarh Numaish.

The state industrial and agricultural exhibition, popularly known as Aligarh Numaish, is held annually in western Uttar Pradesh. The district administration is gearing up to host the event and to make arrangements for traders and shopkeepers from other districts and states, who would come to participate in the exhibition.

“Ensure timely completion of the tender process before local bodies elections. There is no room for wastage of funds allocated for ‘numaish’ and hence monetary discipline should be maintained. The technical teams should inspect the venues, including Krishnanjali Theatre and proper support should be extended for their maintenance,” said the DM.

“Full security should be provided to shopkeepers and traders coming from other districts and states. The material stored near Tehsil premises for Smart City project should be removed for the event next year. Public works department should move proposal for connecting road between Gandhi Statue and Mittal Gate Road,” said Singh.

“Ensure publication and distribution of souvenir for the ‘numaish’ on the last day of event. Action would be taken against those subletting the shops allotted to them. Besides, the mementoes distributed should have signs related to One District One Product” he said.

SP City Aligarh Kuldeep Singh Gunawat assured that full security arrangements will be made through one Kotwali, five police station and nine police out post along with well-equipped control room. Adequate planning would be made for traffic diversion, CCTV camera installation, dog squad, parking etc, said SP City during the meeting.