25-year-old daily wage labourer murdered in Katraj

PUNE A 25-year-old man was murdered in Pune in the late hours of Wednesday, by a group of at least four accused. The police suspect some of the group members to be minors.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Lekawale (25), a resident of Katraj, who was a daily-wage worker, according to police.

The incident happened in an open area in Ambegaon Pathar area of Katraj.

The police suspect the men got into a fight with Lekawale.

“The deceased has a criminal history. Around seven months ago he was in a fight with boys from his neighbourhood. The complainant suspects that it was because of that fight that he was attacked,” said police inspector (crime) Sangita Yadav, of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s relatives.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

PUNE A 25-year-old man was murdered in Pune in the late hours of Wednesday, by a group of at least four accused. The police suspect some of the group members to be minors. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Lekawale (25), a resident of Katraj, who was a daily-wage worker, according to police. The incident happened in an open area in Ambegaon Pathar area of Katraj. The police suspect the men got into a fight with Lekawale. “The deceased has a criminal history. Around seven months ago he was in a fight with boys from his neighbourhood. The complainant suspects that it was because of that fight that he was attacked,” said police inspector (crime) Sangita Yadav, of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who is investigating the case. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s relatives. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.