26 fresh Covid cases reported in Punjab

Chandigarh Punjab on Sunday registered 26 fresh cases of Covid-19, witnessing a positivity rate of 0.08%. A death was reported from Hoshiarpur district over the past 24-hours, a media bulletin of the state health department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, the state’s total infection tally has reached 6,02,401, while the number of active cases stand at 251. Among the fresh cases, the maximum of six were recorded in Pathankot, four each in Amritsar and Ferozepur, three in Mohali and two each in Hoshiarpur and Ropar.

With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,591 the bulletin said. To date, 16,559 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 34,152 tests were done on Sunday and 5,876 vaccine doses were administered on the day.