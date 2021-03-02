Home / Cities / Others / 26 set to attend Maharashtra budget session test positive for Covid-19
others

26 set to attend Maharashtra budget session test positive for Covid-19

The state legislature secretariat has made a negative test report for Covid-19 mandatory for attending the legislature session for all the ministers, legislators, officials, employees and security staff
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:44 AM IST
CM Uddhav Thackarey and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of budget session on Monday. (Vidyadhar Rane/Hindustan Times)

Around 26 people, including police personnel, constabularies and media persons, tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature that started from Monday.

“Test reports of around 26 people have been found positive for Covid-19. None of them are legislators,” said Rajendra Bhagwat, secretary, state legislature.

The state legislature secretariat has made a negative test report for Covid-19 mandatory for attending the legislature session for all the ministers, legislators, officials, employees and security staff. It has also organised a two-day camp where tests of around 3,260 people were conducted.

Amid resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the state, a number of the state’s political leaders and ministers, including the health minister Rajesh Tope, had been declared Covid-positive earlier.

Apart from Tope, Jayant Patil (water resources minister), Dr Rajendra Shingne (food and drugs administration minister) and Bachchu Kadu (minister of state for water resources) along with Member of Parliament from BJP Raksha Khadse, have been recovering with the infection.

