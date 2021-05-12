Home / Cities / Others / 26/11 canine hero dies in Palghar
others

26/11 canine hero dies in Palghar

Fifteen-year-old retired canine Naughty, who had helped in detecting arms and ammunition during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, passed away at Saphale, Palghar, late on Monday evening due to age-related ailments
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:46 AM IST
HT Image

Fifteen-year-old retired canine Naughty, who had helped in detecting arms and ammunition during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, passed away at Saphale, Palghar, late on Monday evening due to age-related ailments.

“Naughty, who was a part of the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) bomb disposal squad, had sniffed out arms and ammunitions hidden by terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 26, 2008,” said retired Ranji player and former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selector Rajesh Sutar, 54, who adopted Naughty in April 2015. Naughty had won the Bravery Award in 2017 at a function organised by the Bombay Veterinary College, Lower Parel, and non-governmental organisation (Spandan) and was given medals and appreciation certificate, added Sutar. The canine had retired from RPF’s dog squad, Matunga unit, in 2014.

From the past few days, the black Labrador had been undergoing treatment at a vet hospital in Dahanu. “Naughty was suffering from old-age ailments and had low platelets. He died during treatment. He was to celebrate his 15th birthday on August 17,” said Sutar. The 26/11 hero was laid to rest in the premises of Sutar’s house.

Fifteen-year-old retired canine Naughty, who had helped in detecting arms and ammunition during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, passed away at Saphale, Palghar, late on Monday evening due to age-related ailments.

“Naughty, who was a part of the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) bomb disposal squad, had sniffed out arms and ammunitions hidden by terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 26, 2008,” said retired Ranji player and former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selector Rajesh Sutar, 54, who adopted Naughty in April 2015. Naughty had won the Bravery Award in 2017 at a function organised by the Bombay Veterinary College, Lower Parel, and non-governmental organisation (Spandan) and was given medals and appreciation certificate, added Sutar. The canine had retired from RPF’s dog squad, Matunga unit, in 2014.

From the past few days, the black Labrador had been undergoing treatment at a vet hospital in Dahanu. “Naughty was suffering from old-age ailments and had low platelets. He died during treatment. He was to celebrate his 15th birthday on August 17,” said Sutar. The 26/11 hero was laid to rest in the premises of Sutar’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP