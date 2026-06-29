The body of a 26-year-old junior doctor was found in his room at the Sushrut Hostel of Trauma Centre, IMS-BHU on Sunday night, police said.

Lanka station house officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma stated preliminary details of the incident have been collected and a suicide note has been recovered from the room. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The doctor, a native of Hooghly in West Bengal, was a junior resident in the department of anesthesia at IMS-BHU. According to police, his colleagues began searching for him on Sunday afternoon after he failed to report for duty since Saturday afternoon.

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Police said that when his colleagues reached his hostel room, they found the door locked from the inside and informed the hostel administration. The BHU administration subsequently alerted the police. A police team broke open the door and found the doctor lying on the bed with an IV drip attached to his hand.

The BHU administration said the doctor is suspected to have died after administering medication through the IV drip. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the exact drug involved, while the post-mortem examination is expected to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Lanka station house officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma stated preliminary details of the incident have been collected and a suicide note has been recovered from the room. He added that the investigation is underway, and the exact reason behind the junior doctor’s death is yet to be ascertained. The university administration has informed the doctor’s family, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, a suicide note recovered from the room contained an apology to the doctor’s parents. The note stated that no one should be held responsible for his death, specifically mentioning that a woman close to him should not be harassed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, a suicide note recovered from the room contained an apology to the doctor’s parents. The note stated that no one should be held responsible for his death, specifically mentioning that a woman close to him should not be harassed. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are investigating the contents of the note as part of the ongoing probe.