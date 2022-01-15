Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 26-year-old jobless man found hanging in Mohali
26-year-old jobless man found hanging in Mohali

The deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh and living with a relative in Kumbra village, Mohali, for a month
Father of a two-month-old girl, the youth had been searching for a job in Mohali for the past month and was stressed due to his unemployment, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 08:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 26-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a vacant plot in Phase 8 on Saturday.

The deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh and living with a relative in Kumbra village, Mohali, for a month to find a job in the city.

The body was spotted by a passer-by, who sounded the police.

The deceased was identified with the help of a PAN card and Aadhaar card found in his pocket. No suicide note was recovered.

Police said the deceased’s relatives shared that he was stressed as he was unable to a find a job for the past one month. Father of a two-month-old girl, he had gone missing on Friday night.

The body has been moved to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.

