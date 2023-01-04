26-year-old man suffocates to death from burning coal in room

Gurugram: A man allegedly suffocated to death and a woman became unconscious while sleeping in a room with a burning coal furnace to keep themselves warm in a bungalow at DLF Phase I on Tuesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the bungalow belongs to a businessman and there are separate servant quarters on the premises where the duo shared a room.

The deceased man worked as a cook and the woman works as a maid at the house, police added. Investigators said that they ignited coal on a metal stand and went to sleep. When the duo did not wake up even after 1pm, other servants alerted the owner.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase I police station, said that the door of the room was forcibly opened after which Ajay Kumar Yadav (26), and Azima Bibi Mandal (46), were found unconscious.

SHO Kumar said that both were rushed to a nearby private hospital in DLF Phase I, where doctors declared Yadav dead. “They started treating Mandal and stabilised her condition. Later, she was shifted to a government hospital in Sector 10A,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SHO said that prima facie, it seems that Yadav died due to asphyxiation.

Police said that Yadav’s brother, who works in Faridabad, reached the hospital after getting information about his death. “However, he was in a state of shock and could not submit any written complaint,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said that a team was sent to the government hospital to record the woman’s statement.

Police said Yadav was native of Madhubani, Bihar and Mandal hails from Burdwan in West Bengal.

Incidentally, this is the second such incident in the city in the last 15 days. On December 19, two men suffocated to death and two women were found unconscious in a room inside a restaurant in DLF Phase III, where they had slept after burning coal to keep themselves warm. The restaurant owner was also among the deceased persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}