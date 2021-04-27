27 deaths, 1,692 fresh cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 1, 692 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s caseload to 89, 193. The death toll mounted to 1,350 after 27 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 409 were recorded in Kangra, 257 in Mandi, 256 in Solan, 180 in Shimla, 125 in Sirmaur, 107 in Hamirpur, 85 in Bilaspur, 80 in Kullu, 73 in Chamba, 66 in Una, 33 in Lahaul-Spiti and 21 in Kinnaur.

Six deaths were reported in Kangra, five each in Mandi and Shimla, three each in Solan and Una, two in Sirmaur and one each in Kullu and Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state have reached 14, 326 and recoveries reached 73,478 after 916 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a caseload of 15,257, followed by Shimla where 13,759 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 13,080 cases.

Solan’s caseload climbed to 11,610 while Una has 6,229 cases, Sirmaur 6,165, Hamirpur 5,621, Kullu 5,513, Bilaspur 4,727, Chamba, 3,872, Lahaul-Spiti 1,735 and Kinnaur 1,625.

