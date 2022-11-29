27% increase in number of pharmacies in under 3 years

LUCKNOW: While most businesses struggled to survive during the Covid pandemic, pharmacies, on the expected lines, did rather well during the period. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of drug stores saw a considerable rise of over 27% between 2019 and 2022 (till September).

According to data provided by Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), retail pharmacies contributed a major portion to the growth. While 21,374 new retail drug stores opened in the period, the number of wholesale pharmacies rose by 16,371.

“The growth in the number of pharmacies was more than double the usual (5% annually) in the last two and half years,” said a senior FSDA official.

“Almost every locality added new medicine stores in the recent past. At many places, the distance between stores is less than 200 metre,” said Suresh Kumar, president of Lucknow Chemists’ Association (LCA).

The reason for the pharmacies’ growth, some said, was the risk associated with other businesses, especially after many businesses had to permanently down shutters during the pandemic. “During the pandemic, only eateries, hospitals and pharmacies, and petrol bunks were allowed to run. This gave an idea to many people that pharmacies are a future-safe business option. Also, people are health conscious post pandemic and they go for preventive medication,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, FSDA has also raised vigil on the purchase and sale by the pharmacies. Officials have asked the store owners to keep a record of the medicines they buy and also of the bills given to patients, with them for inspections.

Number of medical stores in Uttar Pradesh

Establishment----------------2019-20----------2020-21-----------2021-22----------2022-23 (September)

Wholesale------------------ 54618---------------62618--------------72235------------70989

Retail------------------------84421----------------92892--------------104825----------105795

Total-------------------------139039--------------155510------------177060-----------176784