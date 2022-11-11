Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
27-hour mega block due to demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge

Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Mumbai: The last leg of demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge, among the oldest in the city, will commence on November 19 at 11 pm and will entail a 27-hour mega block between Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on Central Railway (CR) and a 21-hour mega block between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line

ByHT Correspondent

“We will operate both traffic and power blocks on November 19 and 20. With the help of a road crane, the structure will be dismantled,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

He added that the traffic on CR will be resumed by 4 pm on November 20 and Harbour line traffic will resume at 8 pm on November 20. While 18 pairs of Express trains have been cancelled, around 68 outstation trains have been short-terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel, Nashik and Pune stations.

The demolition began in September, and as planned, will take three months to complete.

