Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 28 evacuated after landslide in Mumbai
others

28 evacuated after landslide in Mumbai

eeshanpriya@htlive
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
HT Image

eeshanpriya@htlive.com

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) evacuated 28 people from three-four homes near GTB Nagar’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Road, after a landslide was reported on a portion of the nearby Salamati Hill at 11.57pm on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

Sixteen of these residents were relocated to a nearby municipal school, while 12 people were shifted to their relatives’ homes, information by BMC’s disaster management department revealed.

In the 24 hours up to 8am on Tuesday, BMC received six complaints – two each in the Island city and eastern and western suburbs – of house collapses or residential wall collapses across the city following heavy rainfall.

During this period, BMC also received 21 complaints of tree collapses, of which nine were from the Island city, five in the eastern suburbs and seven in the western suburbs. Nineteen complaints of short circuits – 11 in the Island city, and four each in the eastern and western suburbs – were also reported.

One person was injured in a tree collapse in Mulund at 9.23am on Monday morning. Dhanaji Hathiyani, 31, was rushed to Hira Mongi Hospital in Mulund, and his condition is stable, according to BMC.

Parts of the city experienced waterlogging on Tuesday early morning for a short while, owing to heavy rainfall after midnight in central Mumbai, Kurla, Andheri and Chembur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP