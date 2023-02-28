2-day Kaushal Mahotsav to be held in Lucknow, 30k vacancies up for grabs

LUCKNOW More than 30,000 vacancies would be up for grabs during the proposed two-day ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’ in Lucknow. The mega job fair -- being organised by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) -- will be held at Lucknow’s Colvin Taluqdars’ College ground from March 4. Union defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has also taken a keen interest in the event, which is part of the BJP’s ‘Mission Employment’. (HT Photo)

“So far more than 18,000 candidates have registered for the event. More job aspirants can register for the event free-of-cost at -- https://kaushalmahotsav.nsdcdigital.org,” said Dr Manish Mishra, executive vice-president of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). He added that recruiting companies will be from varied sectors -- including automobile, logistics, production, electronics, apparel, and tourism, among others.

Union defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has also taken a keen interest in the event, which is part of the BJP’s ‘Mission Employment’. Motivational speakers and career counsellors would also be present at the venue to guide youths. Further, an exhibition is to be organised to create awareness among youths regarding the need to develop various skill sets. “Expert advice would be available for those who want to become entrepreneurs,” said officials.

Speaking on the proposed event, BJP leader and Rajnath’s younger son Neeraj said that the initiative is timely as it is being held after the recent Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in which MoUs, collectively worth over ₹35 lakh crore, were signed by companies. These companies would require trained human resources, added Neeraj.

In a similar vein, Rajnath Singh’s Lok Sabha constituency representative Diwaker Tripathi said, “The effort is to create more and more jobs for youths. The Kaushal Mahotsav is part of the initiative to ensure that job seekers get to meet job creators, and find common ground for overall good.”