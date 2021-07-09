2-hr work boycott may hit services at govt hosps in Lucknow today

LUCKNOW Patients visiting government hospitals on Friday may find it tough to avail facilities as different organisations of doctors and paramedical staff have called for a two-hour work boycott from 8am to 10am, demanding that their transfers be put on hold for the current year.

OPD, sampling at pathology and X-ray services are likely to be affected. “The third wave of Covid is likely to come and all the medical staff are busy preparing infrastructure/facilities, including paediatric ICUs. In such a situation, transfers will not be justified,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, Provincial Medical Services Association, a body of about 14,000 government doctors.

The call for the work boycott has been given by the Chikitsa Mahasangh, Uttar Pradesh. Roughly, 50,000 members of the Mahasangh, including 7,000 pharmacists, 4,500 staff nurses, 2,000 lab technicians and government doctors have supported the call.

“Transfers at this time are like punishment. Many health workers are ill and many have their family members suffering from post-Covid problems,” said Sunil Yadav, president of UP branch of pharmacists’ federation.

“We won’t force anyone to join the work boycott. If anyone wants to work, they can,” said Singh.

18,915 people inoculated

LUCKNOW A total of 18,915 people, including 8,202 female beneficiaries, took the Covid vaccine jabs in Lucknow on Thursday. There were 92 vaccination sites, including 84 at government hospitals. The Sputnik Covid vaccine will now be available at another private hospital in Lucknow. Aastha Geriatric Centre has got Sputnik and the vaccine will be administered after slot booking. This vaccine is also available at Apollomedics hospital.