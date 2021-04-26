2nd Oxygen Express leaves Bokaro

The second Oxygen Express train of South Eastern Railway (SER) carrying 46.48 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in four tankers left Bokaro Steel City on Sunday afternoon for Lucknow, officials said.

Chakradharpur division of SER has readied another two rakes of flat BKDM wagons for transporting oxygen as and when some states book them as per requirement. One of these two rakes was stationed at Tatanagar and another at Rourkela, whereas a third rake has been sent to Bilaspur (Madhya Pradesh).

Earlier on Saturday night, the Oxygen Express train with the four empty tankers arrived at Bokaro Steel City Station and the tankers were then taken to Bokaro Steel Plant for refilling.

The first Oxygen Express Train was also run from Bokaro Steel City to Lucknow on Thursday last. The third rake with five empty tankers also arrived at Bokaro Steel City on Sunday.

The Indian Railways started running Oxygen Express Trains to ensure quick transportation and smooth supply of Oxygen through Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service with road tankers placed on Flat Wagons of Railways. Nearly 150 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered by the special trains.

Chakradharpur division senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) Manish Kumar Pathak said two rakes were ready and stationed at Tatanagar and Rourkela stations under SER for emergency duty. “We have sent a third train to Bilaspur for refilling Oxygen in Jindal Steel Plant from where it will go to the destination station as per booking. Similarly, the two special trains at Tatanagar and Rourkela stations are ready to load Oxygen-filled tankers as per booking from destination states and availability of tankers,” said Pathak.

The second Oxygen Express train of South Eastern Railway (SER) carrying 46.48 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in four tankers left Bokaro Steel City on Sunday afternoon for Lucknow, officials said. Chakradharpur division of SER has readied another two rakes of flat BKDM wagons for transporting oxygen as and when some states book them as per requirement. One of these two rakes was stationed at Tatanagar and another at Rourkela, whereas a third rake has been sent to Bilaspur (Madhya Pradesh). Earlier on Saturday night, the Oxygen Express train with the four empty tankers arrived at Bokaro Steel City Station and the tankers were then taken to Bokaro Steel Plant for refilling. The first Oxygen Express Train was also run from Bokaro Steel City to Lucknow on Thursday last. The third rake with five empty tankers also arrived at Bokaro Steel City on Sunday. The Indian Railways started running Oxygen Express Trains to ensure quick transportation and smooth supply of Oxygen through Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service with road tankers placed on Flat Wagons of Railways. Nearly 150 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered by the special trains. Chakradharpur division senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) Manish Kumar Pathak said two rakes were ready and stationed at Tatanagar and Rourkela stations under SER for emergency duty. “We have sent a third train to Bilaspur for refilling Oxygen in Jindal Steel Plant from where it will go to the destination station as per booking. Similarly, the two special trains at Tatanagar and Rourkela stations are ready to load Oxygen-filled tankers as per booking from destination states and availability of tankers,” said Pathak. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Ex-MLA,others booked for flouting Covid curbs Testing hub RMRI battles machine snag, infected staff Oxygen plant goes live at GMCH 68 dead in 24 hours, hospitals still can’t breathe easy