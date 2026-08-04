3 arrested in Assam for killing Meghalaya woman, stealing her car: Police

Two men were arrested on Monday from Gumrah in Assam’s Cachar district in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old woman, after Meghalaya police traced the deceased’s stolen car to Assam, police said.

Investigators speculate her murder was linked to the theft of her car. (Representative Photo/Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased identified as Durka Mukhim of Sohley Pale village in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills, was found dead at Khliehriat in East Jaiñtia Hills on July 31. Investigators speculate her murder was linked to the theft of her car, which police later intercepted in Assam’s Cachar district.

The breakthrough came within hours of recovering the body when West Jaiñtia Hills police received information that Gumrah police had detained the missing vehicle along with two occupants.

A team from the Phramer traffic cell rushed to Assam, coordinated with local police, seized the vehicle and brought the suspects back to Meghalaya for interrogation on Monday. The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of a third accused on Tuesday.

Also Read:Four men die while cleaning water tank in Assam’s Cachar: Police

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Those arrested have been identified as Dapjngkmen Paslein (26) of Lakaseiñ village, Samuel Lakai (25) of Umkyrpong village and Duniwankmen Sutnga (26) of Khaidong village, all from East Jaiñtia Hills district. They have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 140(1) (abducting in order to murder or for ransom) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those arrested have been identified as Dapjngkmen Paslein (26) of Lakaseiñ village, Samuel Lakai (25) of Umkyrpong village and Duniwankmen Sutnga (26) of Khaidong village, all from East Jaiñtia Hills district. They have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 140(1) (abducting in order to murder or for ransom) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“All three accused have been produced before the court. The investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and collect all relevant evidence,” said additional superintendent of police, Crescency Lyngdoh.

“The prompt interception of the vehicle and detention of the suspects by Gumrah Police gave the investigation a decisive lead and enabled us to move quickly,” she added.