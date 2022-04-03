3 criminals loot 18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar

Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening.

Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation

Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday.

“A search operation has been launched to arrest the criminals. We are watching CCTV footages to identify the criminals,” said Vandana.

She said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.

“They held bank staff and customers hostage and forced cashier to open the currency chest and filled their bags with cash. They then downed the shutter of the bank from outside and escaped,” Vandana said.

The bank staff later informed the police about the incident.