3 days after surgery, Sharad Pawar out of south Mumbai hospital

Three days after undergoing gallbladder surgery, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The 80-year-old, who was diagnosed with multiple gallstones, is doing fine and has been advised to take complete rest for the next few days, his party said.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb will be discharged from hospital today and is in good health. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and support for saheb,” NCP’s chief spokesperson and Maharashtra skill development minister Nawab Malik tweeted on Thursday.

Prior to the gallbladder surgery, the veteran leader on March 30 had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage, immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas (pancreatitis). He was discharged from the hospital on April 3.

The NCP chief had to cancel his three-day visit to West Bengal from April 1, following the health emergency. Pawar had planned to campaign in support of Mamata Banerjee by holding rallies for the West Bengal chief minister and her Trinamool Congress (TMC). The last four phases of the poll will be held between April 17 and 29.