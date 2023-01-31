3 held for duping people on pretext of selling Uranium

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three Bihar residents who were allegedly duping people by offering them to sell Uranium, a radioactive element. The arrest was made from east U.P’s Kushinagar district.

Sharing a press note, U.P. STF said that the three accused -- identified as Gopal Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Sonu Kumar -- were arrested from the Taraya turn under Tamkuhiraj police station limits in Kushinagar district. The note further stated that the STF recovered two leather bags containing Uranium-like material from their possession.

A senior STF official said that the trio was trying to sell the material claiming it to be Uranium at ₹5 lakh per bag. The accused contacted several businessmen of Kushinagar and its adjoining district. The official added that the trio was arrested after the STF laid a trap for them and posed as prospective buyers of Uranium. The accused confessed that they purchased the material from one Guddu of Jamui (Bihar).

The material recovered from the three accused has been sent for further examination to the forensic laboratory. The three accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 487 (for making a false mark upon any receptacle containing goods), 488 (for making use of any such false mark), and 120-B (for criminal conspiracy). Further probe is underway.

Two held for duping job aspirants in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The U.P. STF on Monday night arrested two persons from Matiyari crossing under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow for duping youths on the pretext of recruitment in the Army. The STF recovered five forged identity cards and two sets of joining instructions from their possession.

The STF press note stated that the two accused were identified as Ambedkarnagar-resident Manish Yadav and his brother-in-law Jitendra Rajput, a resident of Ahibaranpur in Lucknow. Their third partner, identified as Sushil Maurya, is still at large.

A senior STF official said that the duo was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine). A complaint was made against them by one of the job aspirants who they duped. The duo confessed that they duped at least 20 people and procured ₹7 lakh from each of them, added the official.