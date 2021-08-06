3 held for robbing ST bus passengers of 1.12 crore

PUNE The Pune Rural police have arrested three men accused of robbing passengers on an MSRTC bus, in an incident that took place on Tuesday.

Within 72 hours of the complaint being registered by one of the victims, Hitendra Balasaheb Jadhav, a resident of Phaltan, the rural police arrested Ramdas Bhausaheb Bhosale (30), a resident of Warud in Shirur, Tushar Baban Tambe (22), a resident of Shirur, and Bharat Shahji Bangar (32), a resident of Khalsa village in Shirur. All the arrests were made at Kharadi on Friday.

The men are accused of robbing passengers of cash and jewellery totally worth ₹1.12 crore.

As per the complaint, an ST bus on its way from Latur to Mumbai was stopped on the Solapur-Pune highway by the three accused, who claimed to be policemen at the time.

They asked four passengers, including Jadhav, to alight from the vehicle and forcibly took away cash and gold from them.

On Friday, the rural police received information that the accused were planning to escape the city using the Kharadi bypass.

Pune Rural’s superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Based on the information, we laid a trap and arrested the accused. The cash and stolen valuables were also recovered. Ramdas is Bharat’s brother-in-law, while the other accused is a friend. The accused have confessed to their crime and interrogations are underway.”