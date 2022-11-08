3 inmates assaulted with ice picks in Ludhiana Central Jail

Three detainees suffered injuries after a group of inmates indulged in a scuffle in Ludhiana Central Jail on Sunday evening. The injured were brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment and medical examination. They alleged that the accused had stabbed them with ice picks.

The three inmates, identified as Chetan, Bobby and Sahil, are lodged in the jail in an assault case.

Chetan’s family said they went to the jail to meet him, however, there they came to know that Chetan was attacked and he was being taken to the hospital. The family stated that a group of inmates from Amritsar had entered into an argument with Sahil on Sunday evening. However, the matter was resolved amicably following the intervention of jail staff, but the accused nursed a rivalry against him. At around 11: 30 pm on Sunday when Sahil went out of the barrack, the accused assaulted him with ice picks. Chetan and Bobby came for his rescue but the accused assaulted them too.

The jail staff informed the Division number 7 police about the incident. The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR. The jail staff are investigating to know how the accused managed to bring ice picks in the prison.