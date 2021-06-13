Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 kids, elderly woman electrocuted while bathing
others

3 kids, elderly woman electrocuted while bathing

Three minor boys and an elderly woman died of electrocution while bathing in a check dam after a high tension electric wire fell into water at Belajuri village under MGM police station in Jamshedpur on Sunday, police said, adding that another minor sustained burn injuries in the incident
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A cattle bathing in the check dam also died on the spot. “Three minor kids and an elderly woman died and another minor boy was injured while bathing in a check dam after an overhead high tension electric wire fell into it,” Mithilesh Kumar, MGM police station officer in-charge (OC), said.

Following the incident, irate locals put up a road blockade on National Highway-33. They alleged that the accident occurred due to the electricity department’s negligence. “The wire that fell into the check dam was joined at three parts. The electricity department paid no attention and took no action despite repeated complaints. It was precariously hanging over the check dam,” the local alleged.

The blockade was removed after four hours around 5pm after a large contingent of police led by city SP Subhash Chandra Jat reached the spot.

Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato also gave 10, 000 to families of the deceased as instant relief for last rites. He also urged the state government to provide 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved families. “The incident was a result of carelessness on the part of the electricity department,” Mahato said.

Later, electricity department officials reached the site and gave 50, 000 to the bereaved families, besides promising further compensation of 2.50 lakh and adequate compensation to the injured. They also assured to fix the overhead wire immediately.

