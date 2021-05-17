‘3 killed in exchange of fire between security forces, Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma’: Police

Three people were killed in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces in the forest in front of a newly established camp of security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday, a police official said.

No security personnel were injured in the incident, police said.

“The exchange of fire started on Monday afternoon at Silger in Sukma along the inter-district border of Bijapur and Sukma, in which three people were killed,” said IG Bastar range Sunderaj P.

Senior officials said that they are yet to ascertain whether the deceased were Maoists or civilians as a group of villagers were protesting against the establishment of the camp till Sunday evening.

The IG further said since the past few days, a group of villagers were staging a protest under the pressure of Maoists in front of Silger camp against the establishment of the camp.

“The area is core Maoists’ area and the villagers were protesting under the pressure of Maoists. On Sunday night, they returned to their villages but on Monday afternoon some people, including some Maoists of Jagargonda Area Committee of Maoists, reached the camp and started firing. When the camp was attacked, the security personnel retaliated and the exchange of fire continued. After the firing stopped, we found three dead bodies which are yet to be identified,” said the IG.

“The bodies could be of Maoists but we will able to say anything after identification. Senior police officers are at the spot and reinforcement have been sent,” said the IG.

The encounter spot is located eight to 10 kilometres away from the site of the Naxal attack that took place on April 3 in Sukma district where 22 security personnel were killed.

“We are still searching the forest and more details are awaited,” the IG said.