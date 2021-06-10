3 Mohali STF cops accused of illegal detention suspended

Three Punjab police personnel, including an inspector, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable, posted at the special task force (STF) police station in Phase 4, Mohali, have been placed under suspension, reportedly in connection with an illegal detention case.

The trio has been identified as Inspector Harnek Singh, the then station house officer of STF police station, Mohali, ASI Angrez Singh and constable Varinder Pal Singh.

The trio was placed under suspension after preliminary inquiry, by Kashmir Singh Gill, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, Ropar range, in which they were indicted for “negligence in duty”. Inspector Harnek Singh was immediately shifted out after the preliminary probe was started.

AIG Gill, said, “They have been placed under suspension and departmental inquiry has been initiated.”

A superintendent of police from Ludhiana STF will be conducting further investigations.

Accused of illegal detention

Sources said that the inquiry was initiated after a resident of Mohali village was illegally detained at the police station for two days. Sources said the STF had picked up Jagroop Singh, staying on rent in Mohali, with 3gm heroin and ₹82,000 drug money from Mohali village on May 19. The matter came to light on May 21 after the death of Jagroop’s wife, who had fallen off the roof. Jagroop was then let off by the STF. Sources added the policemen had even returned the heroin and drug money recovered from him.

There was no FIR registered with regards to the arrest or recovery from Jagroop. The SHO had even failed to inform his senior officers. Preliminary inquiry nailed the three police personnel for failure to inform the seniors about the detention.

CCTV footage went against them

After media reports, an inquiry was initiated, during which the footage of the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the police station showed that Jagroop was brought to the police station and detained. The STF team while rounding up Jagroop had even brought the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed around his house. During the preliminary inquiry, statements of the residents in the area confirmed that Jagroop had been picked.