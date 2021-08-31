3 more Covid-related deaths reported in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 207 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 2,13,548 while the death toll mounted to 3,582 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 52 were reported in Mandi, 46 in Kangra, 31 in Chamba, 30 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 11 each in Bilaspur and Una, seven in Kullu, three each in Lahaul-Spiti and Solan and one in Kinnaur.

There are 1,642 active cases in the state while recoveries reached 2,08,305 after 205 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,635 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,806 and 26,599 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,573 cases, Sirmaur 15,434, Hamirpur 15,285, Una 13,562, Chamba 13,458, Bilaspur 13,413, Kullu 9,489, Kinnaur 3,399 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,895.