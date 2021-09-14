Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 of family, driver killed in accident on way to immersions in Ambernath

Four people were killed and four others were injured in accident between two autorickshaws and an SUV in Ambernath on Sunday evening
By Gautam S Mengle, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Four people were killed and four others were injured in a collision between two autorickshaws and an SUV in Ambernath on Sunday evening. According to Shivaji Nagar police, six members of the Valecha family from Ulhasnagar had set out to immerse their Ganpati idol in two rickshaws when the mishap occurred around 7.30pm near an open plot belonging to MIDC in Ambernath.

“The Valechas, acting on the advice of Kisan Shinde, 24, one of the two rickshaw drivers, were going to immerse their idol in a pond in Kakole village, instead of doing so in one of the civic corporation’s designated spots. They were on their way to Kakole when the SUV, which was being driven by Ninad Yadav, 26, collided with one of the rickshaws head on, after which both the vehicles careened into the second auto rickshaw behind the first one,” senior inspector Madhukar Bhoge said.

Locals informed police about the accident. All the occupants of the vehicles were rushed to a nearby hospital. The police said Shinde and his three passengers were declared dead before admission. The other victims are Varsha Valecha, 52; her sister-in-law Aarti, 42; and their nephew Raj, 12. Yadav and his two friends and Aarti’s daughter sustained injuries. “Yadav has been placed under arrest,” said Bhoge.

