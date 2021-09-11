3 of family killed, 2-year-old missing in car crash

Three people, including a two-month-old baby girl of a family were killed while a two-year-old girl remains missing and three others were rescued after a car fell into a canal at Marallian in Miran Sahib area of RS Pura in Jammu district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Miran Sahib SHO, inspector Sultan Mirza, said, “A Maruti car carrying eight persons fell into a canal in Miran Sahib area late on Friday.”

“The car driven by one Ganesh Kumar, of Bahadurpur in Arnia, was carrying seven passengers. It was on its way to Bhadarpur from Satwari. However, it veered off the road at Dak Bangalow Marallian and fell into a canal killing four persons,” said the officer.

Four on board the car were rescued. They were identified as Ganesh Kumar, Kanchan, Meenu Kumari and Sushant.

However, four others died in the accident. They were identified as Surjeet Kumari, her husband Kewal Krishan, and a two-month-old baby Paranshi.

“A two-year-old girl, Mansi, is still missing. We are searching for her. The water-level in the canal is a big hindrance in retrieving her,” said Mirza.

Police, along with SDRF personnel, are still searching for the minor girl when reports last poured in. “An FIR was registered in the incident,” he said.

The officer said, “There is a blind curve near Dak Bungalow in Marallian where the car plunged into the canal. Any vehicle, particular those not familiar with the sharp curve, being driven at a high speed, are always at risk of plunging into the canal”