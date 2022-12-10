3 open fire at businessman in Jamalpur

Three masked miscreants opened fire at a businessman after barging into his shop at Guruharsahai Nagar in Jamalpur on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 42, a native of Amritsar, who owns a hosiery printing business. He currently lives at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur.

The assailants fired two shots at him, but the bullets missed the target and hit the wall. While escaping, they also opened fire in the air. Kumar suspects that his cousin Raveen Mehmi and his brother Manveen are responsible for the attack. He said that he had found out that his wife was involved in an illicit relationship Raveen and the latter had held a grudge against him since then.

Ajay said that the trio stopped their motorcycle outside his shop; two of them entered the shop with weapons while their aide kept watch outside. “Before I could react, the duo flashed guns and said “Mann da nahi tu” (you are too adamant) and fired at me. I bent aside and managed to evade the bullets. As I raised the alarm, the miscreants escaped from the spot, I immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint,” Kumar told police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar said that Ajay had married a Nakodar-based woman 13 years ago and they moved to Ludhiana five years back. Ajay’s cousin Raveen Mehmi used to work at his shop and Ajay suspected that he was having an affair with his wife. He said that he read their chats on Raveen’s phone, which confirmed his suspicion.

His wife currently lives in Phagwara following a dispute.