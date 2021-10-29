Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3 Uzbek women among 5 held on Indo-Nepal border
others

3 Uzbek women among 5 held on Indo-Nepal border

The three Uzbek women have been identified as Rajbabha Innovate, 20, Rajbabha Smigul, 22 and Yushupaa Diana, 18.
Those arrested are in the age group 18-24 and were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when they were caught during a vehicle checking drive by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India’s border with Nepal. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By Aditya Nath Jha

ARARIA Five persons, including three Uzbek women nationals, were arrested here Thursday evening while entering Indian territory from Nepal without valid documents and were sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said.

Those arrested are in the age group 18-24 and were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when they were caught during a vehicle checking drive by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India’s border with Nepal.

Araria superintendent of police (SP) Hriday Kant said, “All five have been sent to judicial custody. A police team has been constituted to investigate the matter.”

The three Uzbek women have been identified as Rajbabha Innovate, 20, Rajbabha Smigul, 22 and Yushupaa Diana, 18.

The two persons accompanying them have been identified as Md Ismail, 24, and Saroj Kumar Sah, 19, both residents of Basmatia under Narpatganj police station of Araria district.

A case has been lodged against them at Narpatganj police station.

SSB sources said the Uzbek women came into contact with Md Ismail on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP