3 Uzbek women among 5 held on Indo-Nepal border

ARARIA Five persons, including three Uzbek women nationals, were arrested here Thursday evening while entering Indian territory from Nepal without valid documents and were sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those arrested are in the age group 18-24 and were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when they were caught during a vehicle checking drive by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India’s border with Nepal.

Araria superintendent of police (SP) Hriday Kant said, “All five have been sent to judicial custody. A police team has been constituted to investigate the matter.”

The three Uzbek women have been identified as Rajbabha Innovate, 20, Rajbabha Smigul, 22 and Yushupaa Diana, 18.

The two persons accompanying them have been identified as Md Ismail, 24, and Saroj Kumar Sah, 19, both residents of Basmatia under Narpatganj police station of Araria district.

A case has been lodged against them at Narpatganj police station.

SSB sources said the Uzbek women came into contact with Md Ismail on Facebook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}