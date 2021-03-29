30 arrested for partying at Mohali club despite night curfew

As many as 30 people were arrested for drinking and partying at Walking Street night club in Phase 11 till 2am on Sunday, despite the night curfew in Mohali.

The club was found hosting the party even though it was sealed by the district administration on August 4, 2019, after a 23-year-commando was shot dead outside the premises during a brawl. Hard drinks were also being served despite cancellation of the club’s liquor licence.

Around 2am on Sunday, following a tip-off, a police team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deep Kamal and Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Brar raided the club and found youths consuming liquor and partying amid loud music.

As many as 30 revellers, including two women, were arrested on the spot, while club owner, identified as Sajan Mahajan, fled the spot as the cops arrived.

The police also impounded seven vehicles, all SUVs, belonging to some of those arrested.

“The club had opened access through the back door, while the front door remains sealed. On spotting the police, the club owner escaped, but the revellers were arrested and later released on bail,” said DSP Kamal.

He said, “There was a large gathering in the club despite imposition of night curfew in the district, that too beyond the midnight deadline for commercial establishments. Liquor and hookah were also being served inside the club. The owner will be arrested soon.”

The police official added that they were looking into how the club was operating despite being sealed in 2019.

For now, police have registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 269 and 270 of the Disaster Management Act at the Phase 11 police station.

Club of controversies

August 4, 2019: A 23-year-old commando, Sukhwinder Kumar, was shot dead outside the club following a brawl. The accused, Charanjit Singh, alias Sahil, of Amritsar, shot him point blank in the chest with a pistol and fled in his Audi car.

Following the shooting, the club owners were booked for serving liquor beyond midnight, the permissible deadline. The club was sealed and its liquor licence cancelled permanently.

August 2018: Here too, the club owners were booked for running the establishment beyond 12am in violation of the deputy commissioner’s order, and for serving liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only. On July 22, too, the owners were booked for the same violations.