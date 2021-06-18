Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 30 children test Covid +ve in Varanasi since June 1
others

30 children test Covid +ve in Varanasi since June 1

Of the 30, four children are in age bracket of 0-5 years while remaining 26 are in the age group of 6 to 18 years and all of them are on the path of recovery
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
A health worker collecting swab samples of a child. (HT PHOTO)

The health department has conducted Covid-19 test of 24,500 children in Varanasi district in the last 17 days in which 30 kids have tested positive for the viral infection, said an official.

“Of the 30, four children were in the age bracket of 0-5 years while the remaining 26 were in the age group of 6 to 18. All of them are under treatment and on path of recovery,” said additional chief medical officer and chief surveillance officer, Varanasi, Dr SS Kanaujia.

He said the health department had launched the testing drive of children on June 1 and since then, on an average, 1400 samples of children were collected daily.

“The health department teams were paying special focus in rural areas and testing both symptomatic and non-symptomatic children. The step is being taken as a measure to deal with possible third wave of Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Kanaujia said the teams were also motivating parents to go for vaccination and in case their child has symptoms of Covid-19 they must get the test done.

The department also plans to distribute 12285 Covid-19 medicine kits among the children having symptoms of the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP