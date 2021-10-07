Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, fourth one in a month
others

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, fourth one in a month

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 7.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake hit at 7.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 06-10-2021, 19:53:18 IST (7.53pm), Lat: 27.57 & Long: 92.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 85km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, " the NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the fourth time in this month that an earthquake has hit the state.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar had been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Basar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh earthquake itanagar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three held for duping retd police inspector in Prayagraj

Railway schools to be brought under KVs or run on PPP model

Mafia terror bulldozed to create atmosphere of security in UP: Yogi

23 sugar mills cough up 125 crore in FRP ahead of crushing season
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP