30 missing, bridges on Teesta washed away after possible cloud burst in Sikkim

At least 30 people including 23 army personnel have been reported missing and six bridges were washed away in north Sikkim late on Tuesday night after the water level in the Teesta river rose suddenly because of a possible cloud burst in high-altitude areas of the Himalayan state.

The flash flood occurred due to a possible cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim. (HT photo)

The National High 10, which is considered the lifeline of Sikkim and runs parallel to the river at many places, was badly hit.

“We received a news around 10 pm on Tuesday that the water level in the Teesta river and Lachen area had risen. It was probably a cloud burst. We are trying to verify it,” Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim state disaster management said.

Rai said that soon after the news of sudden rise in water level of the Teesta came in, an alert was sounded and evacuation was started in low lying areas along the river.

A statement from the army identified the cause as a cloud burst.

“ Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta river in Lachen valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream,” a statement from the Indian army said.

“This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway,” the statement added.

“When a small area receives more than 100 mm of rain in around one hour, it is said to be a cloud burst,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department’s regional office in Gangtok.

Officials said that they were trying to verify whether it was a cloud burst or a glacial lake-burst in the upper reaches of the mountains, which led to the sudden rise in water level in the river and fears of flooding.

“Till now we have reports of seven persons going missing. At least six bridges have been washed away between Chungthang and Rangpo,” he said.

Heavy rainfall in adjoining West Bengal

Meanwhile, a low pressure over Jharkhand and an associated cyclonic circulation triggered heavy rain in West Bengal. The IMD has forecast enhanced rainfall activity in the eastern state till Thursday.

The heavy rain has triggered a flood-like situation in at least seven districts including Birbhum, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah,” said a state government official.

“More than 1000 people have been evacuated in Bankura district and shifted to safer places. At least 35 relief camps have been set up in Bankura and Purulia districts. Relief materials such as tarpaulin, dry food, drinking water and medicines have been kept ready. We are keeping a close watch,” said a top official of the state’s disaster management and civil defence department.

