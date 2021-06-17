3,000 evacuated amid flood fears in north Bihar

BETTIAH

About 3,000 people have been evacuated amid fears of flood in parts of East Champaran, Gopalganj and West Champaran districts in north Bihar, where water levels in rivers passing through the region kept rising ominously, officials said on Thursday.

In East Champaran district, around 1,500 people from low-lying areas in Sangrampur and Kesariya blocks have been evacuated, followed by about 800 in Gopalganj district and about 250 in West Champaran.

In East Champaran, major rivers like Gandak, Lalbakeya and Sikrahna continued to be in spate for a second day on Thursday, though no untoward incident was reported. “We have evacuated around 1,500 people from Sangrampur and Kesariya blocks. The water level is expected to rise further because of 4.12 cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar barrage on Wednesday. We are alert,” said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate, East Champaran.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) has been deployed at Sangrampur, he said.

In Gopalganj district, a large number of villages in Baikunthpur, Gopalganj (Sadar), Barauli, Kuchaikote, Majha and Sidhawaliya blocks continued to reel under heavy waterlogging following incessant rainfall over the last 48 hours.

“Around 800 people have been evacuated in Baikunthpur and Ahirauli Don areas of the district,” said Upendra Pal, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Gopalganj.

“Water level in Gandak has increased by 12-18 cm at places in the district. It could rise by another 8-12 cm, going by the discharge made from Valmikinagar barrage. We are expecting the water discharged to pass through district by Saturday afternoon,” said Dr. Naval Kishor Choudhary, Gopalganj’s district magistrate (DM).

The administration has identified 16 to 18 sensitive spots on embankment over Gandak river in Gopalganj district. “We have intensified our patrolling of embankments. Teams of engineers and magistrates are keeping constant watch,” said the district magistrate.

Two drones have also been pressed into service and three more could be deployed to keep a watch on the embankment, he said.

A turbulent Gandak has breached embankment at Devapur village of Barauli block and Puraina village of Majha block of Gopalganj.

In West Champaran, the district administration has evacuated around 300 people living in low-lying areas in Bhagawanpur panchayat in Nautan block, according to Vidhyanath Paswan, SDM, Bettiah.

Several villages in West Champaran continue to be waterlogged following the heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours, though intensity was low on Thursday. “Water level in the rivers are receding, but vehicular movement on the Narkatiaganj-Lauriya stretch continues to be disrupted as water from Sikarahana river is flowing over the main road (near Ashokan pillar) near Lauriya,” said Sahila Heer, SDM, Narkatiaganj

In Muzaffarpur, the district administration said the situation was under control. “Water level in Bagamati is receding as there is no rainfall in its catchment. Yes, water level in the Gandak has risen but it’s below danger mark. No evacuation is required as of now,” said Dr Kundan Kumar, subdivisional magistrate (East), Muzaffarpur.