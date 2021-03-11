30-day training for women drivers of heavy vehicles on the cards at IDTR
PUNE The Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), Pune, along with the Maharashtra state motor driving school association organised a two-day workshop on effective driving skills for 50 women who had come in from across the state. These women are driving instructors who teach driving at their respective driving schools.
“On March 8 and 9 this training programme was organised by IDTR, along with the Pune regional transport office and Bridgestone India. It was an overall programme about driving, new technologies and skills, also the newly amended rules in the Motor Vehicle act were taught to participants. We also did a special training of heavy vehicles only for women who had that particular license,” said Rajiv Ghatole, principal of IDTR, Pune.
“Very soon as are going to organise a 30-day training only on heavy vehicles, including trucks, containers and buses, for women. As we are getting lot of enquiries from women drivers for this training programme,” he added.
The IDTR track which comes under the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) at Bhosari, was started in March 2015. Here applicants from Pune RTO and Pimpri– Chinchwad RTO give their driving tests. The track is fully equipped with modern technology and censors.
