30-year-old civic employee murdered by 2 in Mumbai’s Wadala

A 30-year-old civic employee was murdered by two men at Wadala in Mumbai on Sunday night, said police.

The victim, identified as Vasanth Devendra, was sitting in the premises of his building at Kokri depot along with his wife and neighbours around 10.30pm on Sunday when two men attacked him from behind on his head with a sickle, killing him instantly.

According to Wadala TT police, the victim knew the accused. The police said that the witnesses identified the accused as Bala Nadar and his accomplice.

Devendra worked for a political party and the police are trying to establish if the case has a political angle.

Police recovered the CCTV footage of the building gate, which shows the assailants entering the premises and fleeing after the murder.

“Prima facie, the victim was murdered over an old enmity. Devendra’s wife, the main eyewitness of the crime, is still in shock. We have registered a case and are trying to trace the accused,” said an officer from Wadala TT police station.

Devendra’s friends and neighbours said he used to do social work in his locality.

“Since the lockdown began, Devendra has been feeding over 500 families in Sion,” one of his friends said.