30-year-old murdered in Dwarka
30-year-old murdered in Dwarka

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was killed by some miscreants who came riding on a scooty in Dwarka sector 10 area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was killed by some miscreants who came riding on a scooty in Dwarka sector 10 area. Police said that the man was stabbed multiple times and the accused are yet to be caught.

The deceased was identified as Govinda Yadav, who hailed from Siwan district of Bihar. He had been staying in Dwarka to help a relative who was getting medical treatment. On the day of the incident, he had left the house to go shopping with his relatives. But on the way, the miscreants committed the crime and fled.

The Dwarka South Police Station has started investigating the incident by registering a case of murder.

According to the information, Govinda was going to Golokdham market on Saturday with his relatives but as they reached Sector 10, a scooty stopped in front of them. There were two boys on the scooter. A boy asked Govinda the way to reach Sector 10 market and before he could react, the men stabbed and fled. Police are scrutinizing the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

