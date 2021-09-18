Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

3,254 Ludhiana youth get recruited by 47 companies at job fair

A total of 3,461 youngsters had applied for jobs at the job mela held under seventh state-level mega job fairs by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The job mela was organised by the state government under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme at CICU Focal Point on Friday. (HT Photo)

As many as 3,254 youngsters got jobs at 47 companies during the fourth job mela organised by the state government under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme at CICU Focal Point on Friday.

A total of 3,461 youngsters had applied for jobs at 47 companies that participated in the job mela held under seventh state-level mega job fairs by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE).

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the mela, Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (Backfinco) vice-chairman Mohammad Gulab said that the mega job fairs being organised by the state government are opening new vistas of employment for the youth of the district.

Gulab said that while job melas provided jobs to the needy youth in the district, they also provide skilled manpower to the local industry.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said that the students were selected purely based on merit, following a transparent system.

Employment officer Ranjeet Kaur and deputy CEO Navdeep Singh were also present.

