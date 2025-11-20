32-year-old relative arrested for raping minor girl in Tripura

Agartala: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was returning home from a prayer meet in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday. The man, who is also her relative, allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious drinking the liquid. (Representative photo)

The 16-year-old rape survivor was returning home from a prayer meet on Tuesday when the accused allegedly took her to an undisclosed location in a vehicle and gave her some liquid to drink, according to the complaint filed by her father.

The man, who is also her relative, allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious from drinking the liquid, the father said.

The accused is married. “We registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed on November 19. We arrested the rape-accused the same day,” a police officer said.

Currently, the accused is in judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added.

Last month, a 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 15-year-old neighbour and administering poison to her and raping her in West Tripura district.

In September, an auto rickshaw puller was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a minor girl in Khowai district.

According to a data from ministry of home affairs, the state recorded a total of 144 rapes and 31 murders of women in 2023-24.