33 Gujarat residents deported from US land in Ahmedabad from Amritsar

Ahmedabad: Thirty-three residents of Gujarat arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad on Monday after being deported from the United States. They were part of a larger group of 112 Indian citizens who had landed at Amritsar airport on Sunday night aboard a US military aircraft. The immigrants deported from USA being escorted upon their arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI)

The first group of deportees, consisting of four individuals, arrived at SVPIA around 11.30 am. Two were from Mehsana, one from Surendranagar, and one from Gandhinagar, said people familiar with the matter. The Mehsana Local Crime Branch (LCB) escorted the Mehsana residents from the airport, while the Gandhinagar resident was released with other Gandhinagar residents after the arrival of the second flight at 2 pm.

This latest batch of deportees has taken the total number of Gujarat residents sent back since February 6 from the US to 74. The deportees, including children, were transported to their respective hometowns across Gujarat in police vehicles shortly after their arrival.

Most of those deported had allegedly attempted to cross the US border illegally but were caught and placed in custody.

The deportees arrived in two separate flights. Police vehicles were stationed at the airport to ensure smooth transportation of the deportees to their native districts.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that all the 33 were safely taken to their homes or to their relatives’ residences and no inquiry had been immediately initiated into the matter.

On February 16, a plane carrying eight Gujarat residents, part of a group of 116 Indians deported from the US, had landed at Ahmedabad airport.

On February 6, a flight carrying 33 immigrants from Gujarat, among 104 Indian deportees, had arrived in Ahmedabad. These individuals were transported to their hometowns, primarily in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, and Ahmedabad districts.