Home / Cities / Others / 34 arrested in Uttam Nagar call centre scam
others

34 arrested in Uttam Nagar call centre scam

New Delhi: Thirty-four people were arrested by the cyber cell for allegedly duping foreigners through two fake call centres that they were running from a building in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: Thirty-four people were arrested by the cyber cell for allegedly duping foreigners through two fake call centres that they were running from a building in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday. They were cheating foreign nationals in the name of social security number processing and providing technical to the clients of a leading cellphone company and antivirus support for the equipments of a leading cellphone and laptop brand.

Deputy commissioner of police (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy said that the arrested persons also extorted money from foreigners by sending them voice recordings, pretending to be US Drug Enforcement. They sent pop-ups to unsuspecting people that their electronic devices have been hacked and then cheated them on the pretext of providing technical support by a leading anti-virus company. The arrested persons also used to send recorded messages pretending to be from the technical support team of a leading cellphone company and then cheated the callers.

“Among the arrested persons are the owners of the two call centres. They have been identified as Kshitiz Bali, Abhishek and Dhananjay Negi. While Bali ran a call centre on the building’s third floor, the other two ran another call centre of the fourth floor,” added DCP Roy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MC truck runs over 21-year-old Ludhiana woman

TRS candidate vani devi wins one MLC seat in Telangana

Decision to delist from national scheme: Centre’s coffee plantation call leaves farmers in lurch

B’luru start-up opens up new market for veggie, fruit farmers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP