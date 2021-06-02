Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3.40 lakh people take the jabs in UP
others

3.40 lakh people take the jabs in UP

LUCKNOW The UP government claimed that the statewide mega vaccination campaign launched on Tuesday received an enthusiastic response from people with 3
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:06 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW The UP government claimed that the statewide mega vaccination campaign launched on Tuesday received an enthusiastic response from people with 3.40 lakh beneficiaries taking the jabs.

In some of the districts, Covid protocols and social distancing were ignored as large crowds converged at vaccination centres. Security personnel faced a tough time in managing the crowd as people broke the queues to enter the centres. People also lined up at the vaccination centres hours before the start of the vaccination session.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said there was good response from people in 18-45 age group. The state government set up 5,500 vaccination centres across UP to facilitate beneficiaries to take the jabs.

The parent-special vaccination centres were a unique initiative of the state government to pave way for the vaccination of beneficiaries whose children are below 12 years. The state health and family welfare department set up two to three such centres in each district, he said.

Prasad said UP is likely to get adequate doses of the vaccine from the central government quota while the state government had also procured enough doses of vaccine from two manufacturing companies - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to inoculated over one crore people in June.

The quantity of the vaccine that UP will receive in June will be much higher than what the state got in May, he added.

People who missed the vaccination this week should get themselves registered on the CoWin portal when the booking for slots opens on Sunday.

He said some anti-social elements were trying to create doubts about the vaccine and people should ignore them to get both doses for protection from Covid-19, said Prasad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP