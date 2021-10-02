35 fresh Covid cases in Punjab; active cases at 280

Chandigarh Punjab on Saturday registered 35 fresh cases of Covid-19 with one death from the virus over the past 24 hours, a state government medical bulletin said. The positivity rate of the state has been calculated at 0.1% on Saturday, the media bulletin said. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally of Covid cases reached 6,01,698, the bulletin said, noting that the number of active cases had decreased to 280.

Among fresh cases, the maximum seven had been reported in SAS Nagar; five in Jalandhar, four in Gurdaspur and three in Hoshiarpur. With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,898, it said.

To date, 16,520 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,46,06,979 samples have been collected for testing so far in Punjab, of which 35,228 were tested on Saturday. Nearly 16,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday, the bulletin added.