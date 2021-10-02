Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 35 fresh Covid cases in Punjab; active cases at 280
others

35 fresh Covid cases in Punjab; active cases at 280

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Among Punjab’s covid cases on Saturday, the maximum number was reported from SAS Nagar at 7; Nearly 16,000 vaccines were administered. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab on Saturday registered 35 fresh cases of Covid-19 with one death from the virus over the past 24 hours, a state government medical bulletin said. The positivity rate of the state has been calculated at 0.1% on Saturday, the media bulletin said. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally of Covid cases reached 6,01,698, the bulletin said, noting that the number of active cases had decreased to 280.

Among fresh cases, the maximum seven had been reported in SAS Nagar; five in Jalandhar, four in Gurdaspur and three in Hoshiarpur. With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,898, it said.

To date, 16,520 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,46,06,979 samples have been collected for testing so far in Punjab, of which 35,228 were tested on Saturday. Nearly 16,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday, the bulletin added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Women deserve same respect, social status as men: Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary

Unprecedented, unethical: BJP on presence of Punjab CM’s son at meeting with DGP

Mentally unstable woman raped in Aligarh’s JNMC trauma centre

Smart city project initiative: Public bike sharing facility launched in Prayagraj
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP