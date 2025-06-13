35 new UP govt degree colleges to get 4.90 cr for furniture, equipment

Furniture and equipment worth ₹4.90 crore will be procured for 35 of the 71 new government degree colleges. The special secretary (higher education), Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, recently issued the order approving the budget, as informed by director (higher education) Amit Bharadwaj. For representation only (Hindustan Times)

The budget, approved at ₹14 lakh per college, is aimed at preparing these institutions for students before academic activities commence. The furniture and equipment will be purchased through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The 35 colleges include Government Degree College at Sirathu in Kaushambi, Government Degree College at Barki Sevapuri in Varanasi and Government Degree College at Majhawan in Mirzapur.

These 35 colleges are part of the 71 new government degree colleges under construction in the state. Sixty-nine of these are expected to be fully ready to start academic activities from July 1 for the academic session 2025-26. On May 26, the state government also released ₹1.38 crore for books, laboratory equipment, and other essentials for 46 of these new colleges slated to begin operations from July 1.

In addition to arranging furniture and lab equipment, officers of the Directorate of Higher Education are also busy sending requisitions for approved Assistant Professor posts in these colleges to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. In-principle approval has been given for a total of 1,562 posts to be filled through direct recruitment in these 71 new colleges, including 1,065 posts for assistant professors.

Until regular appointments are completed, classes in these new institutions will be managed by deputing teachers from other colleges. Notably, in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, all three streams — science, commerce, and arts — will be taught in these colleges. Most of the existing 172 government degree colleges in the state currently offer only one or two streams. However, to promote inter-disciplinary studies as provisioned in NEP-2020, all three streams will be offered in the new colleges.

More than 40 of these new degree colleges have already been formally transferred to the UP Directorate of Higher Education by the implementing agencies. Officials are now focused on ensuring requisite resources, including furniture and equipment, for these colleges.

SUGGESTED BOX

Order of affiliation with state universities issued

PRAYAGRAJ: Orders for the affiliation of the newly constructed and under-construction 71 government degree colleges, including 69 expected to start functioning from July 1, were issued on Wednesday. Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, Special Secretary (higher education), has directed Registrars of the State Universities to ensure necessary actions for the smooth functioning of colleges in their respective areas from the 2025-26 academic session.