Home / Cities / Others / 3,500 Remdesivir injections land in Pune on Thursday evening
others

3,500 Remdesivir injections land in Pune on Thursday evening

As the shortage of Remdesivir is worsening in Pune, 3,500 injections landed in Pune on Thursday, by the flight from Delhi
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:04 PM IST
HT Image

As the shortage of Remdesivir is worsening in Pune, 3,500 injections landed in Pune on Thursday, by the flight from Delhi.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that these injections were given to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The centre issued an order Sunday, April 11, banning the export of Remdesivir.

Rajesh Deshmukh was managing director of the Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, before his tenure as Pune district collector. Deshmukh said that he managed to get 3,500 injections for Pune which were meant for export. “I personally used my Haffkine input and got this stock which was meant for export. These injections are given to PMC and PCMC,” Deshmukh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP