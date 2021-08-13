354 fresh cases, 3 deaths in Himachal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Himachal recorded 354 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,09,344 while the death toll mounted to 3,526 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 71 each were reported in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 35 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 14 from Kullu, 10 from Lahaul-Spiti, eight from Sirmaur, five from Kinnaur, three from Una and two from Solan.

The active cases mounted to 2,668 and recoveries reached 2,03,132 after 239 patients recuperated.

