35-year-old man found murdered, probe on

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants in the outskirts of Sripatipur village under Dokati police station area of Ballia district. His body was found lying in the field on Friday morning, police said. (Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Bind, 35, who was a native of Sripatipur village, said Police and added that his kin informed that two-and-a-half years ago, he had bought about two bighas of land and had made a thatched hut there. On Thursday night, after attending a function at his neighbour’s house, Bind returned home and thereafter he went to the hut in the outskirts of the village.

In the morning, his body was found lying in his field a few steps away from the hut. There were serious injury marks on the head. As soon as locals came to know about the incident, they informed the police. A team of police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and started investigation.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against unidentified assailants following the complaint of the kin.

Circle officer Mohammad Osman said that the matter is being investigated.