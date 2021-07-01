35-yr-old shot dead by unknown assailants in Rohtak

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the Jhajjar bypass, Rohtak in the wee hours of Thursday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Sona, of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri and he was working at a private company in Panipat.

In her complaint, the victim’s daughter Nainsi said that they had come from Mainpuri and her father was out to pick them from Rohtak.

“My father’s phone was switched off and when we started searching for him, his body was found near the Jhajjar bypass. The assailants had fled with the car that my father brought from his friend to pick us up,” she added.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said they have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), and 378 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

“We have started an investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants,” the spokesman added.

PANCHAYAT POLL ASPIRANT SHOT DEAD IN JHAJJAR

In another incident, a man who was aspiring to fight in the upcoming panchayat elections was shot dead by a group of assailants of his village at his service station at Asandha village in Jhajjar on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar.

In his complaint, victim’s brother Shrawan said his brother had been running a construction materials’ shop and had been helping at their service station for the last three weeks.

“A few days back, Vinod Kumar of our village had threatened my brother of dire consequences if he fought in the sarpanch election but my brother ignored the threat. A group of assailants, including Vinod and Rocky of our village, intercepted my brother at our service station and fired shots at him. We rushed him to a private hospital in Rohtak, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

Investigating officer Mukesh Kumar, of Asaudha police station, said the entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage. A group of men can be seen getting down from a Brezza car and firing shots at Sunil.

“We have booked Rocky and Vinod under Sections 302, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to nab them. The murder seems to have been plotted due to personal rivalry,” the IO added.