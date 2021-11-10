36th Indira Marathon: Race to take place on changed route on Nov 19

The proposed route of the popular 36th All India Prize Money Indira Marathon has changed.

On the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on November 19, the 42.195km race for both men and women, will start from Anand Bhawan and will go to Rewa Road via Naini Bridge, officials said. Returning on the same route from the Reliance Petrol Pump, the race will end at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri approved the new route of the Indira Marathon in a meeting held on Tuesday and also instructed officials to undertake necessary repairs of the road keeping the route of the marathon in mind for the benefit of the athletes.

The Indira Marathon’s maiden edition was on November 19, 1985, after being flagged off by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 2020, the marathon could not be held owing to the lockdown enforced after the Covid-19 breakout.

In this first meeting on the preparations for the Indira Marathon chaired by the DM in Sangam auditorium, three probable routes were discussed.

Due to sewer work, the traditional route via Mahewa was rejected. There was a detailed discussion on the proposed route from Naini Bridge to Mawaiya via Yamuna Bank Road and return. It was informed by officials concerned in the meeting that Kartik Purnima bathing festival will coincide with the day of the marathon and there will be a crowd of devotees on that route. At the same time, the route is also much narrow at the turning point of the route at Mawaiya, an official who was part of the meeting, said.

In view of the problems, the district magistrate finally approved the Rewa Road route after talking with the regional sports officer Anil Tiwari and other officials.

“With the route finalised, instructions have now been given to officials of all departments concerned to prepare for the event. The roads will be repaired and the traffic management plan for the route will also be prepared accordingly. ARTO has also been instructed in this regard,” said Khatri.

The DM has directed the municipal corporation, health, traffic and education department to prepare for the marathon. SDM (Sadar) has been made the nodal officer of the marathon.

The DM instructed the district inspector of schools to ensure participation of school children during the event and also at the closing ceremony. He has also asked the ADM (city) to depute sector magistrates along with the marathon route for smooth conduct of the event.

Now the sports department will put the kilometer marks on the new route of the marathon.