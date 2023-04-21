37 Manipur militants lay down arms; CM Biren Singh calls it ‘homecoming’

As many as 37 cadres belonging to two insurgent groups operating in the northeastern state laid down their arms and joined the mainstream in Imphal on Friday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh called the moment ‘homecoming’. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh called the moment ‘homecoming’.

CM Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, council of ministers, MLAs, chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP Manipur P Doungel, welcomed the 36 cadres belonging to Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) and one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO).

Top officials of civil administration, police and Assam Rifles were also present wherein the cadres of different armed groups handed over 12 arms and ammunitions to the chief minister.

The weapons included four AK series, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two hand grenades and 540 assorted ammunitions.

Also Read: 43 Manipur militants lay down arms before CM Biren Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said Manipur is marching forward with a change in the last six years with the support of the public and government employees after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Informing that the state which was once known as a troubled state is now becoming a place of attraction, he appealed to the masses to resolve the issues through talks or dialogues instead of initiating unwanted agitations.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government in different sectors for a balancing development across the state, he also appealed to the cadres of armed groups who participated in the day’s ‘homecoming’ ceremony to take the opportunities of government schemes by enrolling themselves as beneficiaries in the government’s one family one livelihood mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government provides a loan of ₹10 lakh with 30% subsidy under the mission.

DGP Manipur Doungel informed that 793 militants belonging to different armed groups operating in the state have laid down 671 arms and joined the mainstream in the state since 2005.

Under the revised scheme of 2018, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrender cadres include a one-time financial grant of ₹4 lakh to each surrendered cadre, monthly stipend of ₹6,000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons. They will stay in rehabilitation camp for 3 years.

On January 7 this year, 43 cadres belonging to nine insurgent groups gave up arms and ammunitions and joined the mainstream in Imphal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, as many as 69 cadres of different insurgent groups operating in Manipur laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream at homecoming ceremonies in Imphal.